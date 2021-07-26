Rahul Dravid Gutted As Suryakumar Yadav Needlessly Gifts His Wicket During 1st T20I; Watch

Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. In fact, his quickfire 34-ball 50 that included five boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 147.6 turned out to be a match-winning knock as well.

However, there was an instance when head coach Rahul Dravid expressed disappointment and it happened due to Suryakumar Yadav's carelessness just when it appeared that he was in the zone for a big knock.

Sri Lanka vs India: Rahul Dravid gutted as Surya needlessly gifts his wicket

This happened in the 16th over of the Indian innings that was bowled by leggie Wanindu Hasaranga. On the second delivery of that over, Hasaranga had tossed it up on the offside as Surya Kumar Yadav looked to heave it towards the leg-side but, it turned out to be miscued shot as the ball took a leading edge of his bat and went straight up in the air as substitute fielder Ramesh Mendis made no mistake and completed a simple catch at long-off which brought curtains down on the Mumbai Indians' batsman's stellar knock.

Suryakumar Yadav stood at his crease for a while in disbelief wondering what had gone wrong while Rahul Dravid expressed disappointment from the dugout as Team India suffered a huge blow just at the wrong time.

Watch the video here:

Sri Lanka vs India: Shikhar Dhawan & Co. draw first blood

The Indians were asked to bat first after the coin had landed in Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka's favor. The visitors were under pressure straightaway when young opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a golden duck before Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson carried out the rescue act with a 51-run stand for the second wicket after which he and Surya dominated the proceedings.

The duo added 62 runs for the third-wicket stand before Dhawan was sent back. 'Gabbar' played some delightful strokes during his impactful knock of a 36-ball 46. Nonetheless, the southpaw missed out on his 12th T20I half-century when he was caught by Ashen Bandara off Chamika Karunaratne in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, 'SKY' departed immediately after scoring his second fifty in the game's longest format. The middle-order duo of Ishan Kishan added finishing touches to the Indian innings with an unbeaten 14-ball 20.

In reply, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as their run chase lost steam, and despite valiant knocks from opener Avishka Fernando (26), and middle-order batsman Charith Asalanka, none of the other batsmen could make much of an impact and the 2014 T20 World Cup winners were bundled out for 126 in the penultimate over as Shikhar Dhawan & Co. went 1-0 up in the three-match series.