'Rahul Dravid Left His Cab To Chat With Me': Ex-Pak Bowler Reveals Why The Wall Is Special

Team India's former skipper Rahul Dravid is adored almost all over the world for not only his cricketing skills but also for his warm persona with everyone. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Arafat shared Rahul Dravid's warm gesture that won the cricketer's heart. Yasir Arafat in a conversation with a YouTube channel Sports Yaari revealed that he met India's former skipper when he visited England for the ring ceremony at the Lord's cricket ground.

Rahul Dravid left his cab to talk to me says, Yasir Arafat

Recalling his meeting with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid, Yasir Arafat said that he met the former India skipper in England when he came to ring the bell of Lord's cricket ground for the match between India and England. The former Pakistan player said that coincidently he was also in England as he was playing cricket in England's T20 Blast competition in 2014 when he spotted Rahul Dravid about to board a cab.

"Rahul Dravid had come to Lord's to do commentary for a match. After the game, he was leaving the stadium. He hailed a taxi and was going to sit in the car when I shouted 'Rahul Bhai' from a distance. He heard my voice and asked the driver to go; he left the cab to talk to me. I have not played much cricket for Pakistan. Still, Rahul spoke to me for 10-15 minutes. He asked me about my cricket and my family. I felt really good," said Yasir Arafat.

Yasir Arafat also went on to say that taking Rahul Dravid's wicket in his first Test match is the most prized wicket of his career. "Taking Rahul Dravid's wicket to open my account in Test cricket was a big achievement for me. I can say Rahul Dravid's wicket is the most prized one of my career," said the 39-year-old former Pakistan cricketer.

Yasir Arafat played 3 Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20 internationals in his career for Pakistan. He, however, has been a regular in county cricket and has turned out for sides like Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset.

Inzamam-Ul-Haq Hails BCCI's Idea To Shortlist Rahul Dravid As India's Coach

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq gave a special mention to his Indian counterpart Rahul Dravid after it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to appoint the latter as Team India coach for the away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. While speaking on his official s YouTube channel 'The Match Winner', Inzy lauded Rahul Dravid and credited him for producing players from the Under-19 group, who have eventually gone on to represent the senior national cricket team on a regular basis. Inzamam also called the idea of appointing Rahul Dravid as Team India's coach 'amazing'.

(Image Credits: PTI/@Yasirarafat12/Twitter)