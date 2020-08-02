'Really Understands Instincts': Rahul Dravid On MS Dhoni's Contribution To CSK's Success

Rahul Dravid has revealed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's instincts are a big reason behind the Chennai Super Kings' success in the Indian Premier League. CSK have won the title thrice, made eight final appearances and are the only team to qualify for the playoffs in all seasons of the tournament (barring 2016 and 2017 as Chennai as well as the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years due to their involvement in the spot-fixing scandal).

'Really understands instincts': Rahul Dravid

“If you look at the success CSK has had, they’ve got really good access to data and they’ve got really good access to people behind the scenes and they’ve run cricket teams at the junior level,” said Dravid while interacting at the webinar as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “They understand talent and they’ve obviously got a good scouting process in place. But, what they also have is a captain who really understands instincts. So, I mean, look, I know Dhoni quite well and I hope he hasn’t changed, but I know Dhoni is probably not one to look at reams of data and statistics.” the legendary batsman added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after a year when he leads the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. Dhoni was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season.

