Rahul Dravid Reviews Team India's Squad For WTC Final, Mentions Kuldeep Yadav's Snub

India's former captain Rahul Dravid has responded to Kuldeep Yadav's snub from Team India's 20-man squad selected for the World Test Championship final and England Tour. During a webinar organised by Live Aid India reported by ESPNcricinfo, Rahul Dravid called the 20-man squad selected by the BCCI 'well-balanced', however, he added that Kuldeep Yadav's selection could have merited.

On being asked about the selected 20-man squad for the WTC final and India tour of England, Dravid said, "It does seem balanced. It's a 20-member squad. The only [other] one who could have merited selection would've been Kuldeep Yadav, but he's fallen away over the last little bit. Also, with the kind of recent performances from Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, they're clear about the kind of balance they want in the squad," said Dravid.

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-match test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

Rahul Dravid Predicts India-England Series Winner

Rahul Dravid also predicted the series outcome of the India tour of England and stated that India might clinch the series with an outcome of 3-2. "I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's a lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India," said Dravid.

'The Wall' Rahul Dravid also outlined the weakness and interesting contest that the world will witness during the India-England series. Rahul Dravid outlined that the English batting line-up depends too much on skipper Joe Root.

(Image Credits: PTI)

