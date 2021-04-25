Rahul Dravid shines again in BTS video from 'Gunda' ad, summons VVS Laxman with 'boys'

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid took social media by storm earlier this month after CRED released an advertisement showcasing the 48-year-old frustrated and angry over a traffic jam. Dravid, who is known for his reserved and shy nature, was seen shouting at people and breaking car mirrors in the advertisement, which garnered a lot of attention across platforms. CRED has released a new behind-the-scenes video, where Dravid can be seen attempting different lines as part of the shoot. At one point in the video, Dravid acts like he is on a phone asking former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman to "bring boys" to the spot.

'VVS get the boys'

"VVS get the boys and come," Dravid says in the new video released by CRED on Saturday. Dravid also shouts the famous "Indira Nagar ka Gunda hu main (I'm the bad boy of Indira Nagar)" line while standing out of his car’s sunroof, a line that had gone viral from the advertisement after it was released on April 9 ahead of IPL season opener. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid have played together for a long period of time as the duo has stitched several partnerships for India. The latest video has garnered more than 7,29,000 views on YouTube since being shared on April 24.

In the original version of the advertisement, Dravid lashes out at people around him after being stuck in a traffic jam. Dravid yells at everybody before taking out his frustration with a bat as he breaks the rearview mirror of another car. The ad immediately went viral on social media with celebrities and netizens giving their own twist to the video while reacting to it. Several famous personalities, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, actress Deepika Padukone, and comedian Zakir Khan, took to social media to post about the ad.

Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall, was considered one of the best defensive batsmen in the world during his playing days as opposition bowlers had to sweat it out to get the former Indian skipper out. Dravid, who was India's U-19 coach until the recent past, is now the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Dravid remains the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis.

