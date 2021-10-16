Rahul Dravid To Be Appointed As Team India's Head Coach; Netizens Thrilled With Joy

As the news of Rahul Dravid to be appointed as Indian cricket team head coach surfaces in the media, fans hail the decision and begin to share their excitement over social media platforms. Rahul Dravid is one of the loved cricketers of India and with this development, fans are pouring their love and happiness for the former head coach of India U-19.

As per the ANI reports, Rahul Dravid to be the next head coach was decided after he agreed to take up the responsibility on the sidelines of the final of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The contract of Ravi Shastri who is the current coach of Team India will end with the T20 World Cup.

Check out the fans reaction

Rahul Dravid as India U-19 Captain

In 2016, Rahul Dravid was appointed the head coach of India U-19. His potential as the head coach was proven when India finished on top in two back-to-back editions of the ICC U-19 World Cups held in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Earlier in May 2021, Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach for the Indian cricket team as Ravi Shastri was not available to Coach Team India. Dravid was appointed as head coach for limited overs team when Team India played three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July, 2021.

While speaking of Rahul Dravid's appointment as India's head coach, sources informed ANI, "Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the easier for Indian cricket to continue on its path to becoming world-beaters on the pitch".

The sources further informed that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly convinced Rahul Dravid who has always prioritized the interest of Indian cricket.

Image: AP