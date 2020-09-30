IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana Rebuild For Kolkata

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Kolkata are 66/1 after 8 overs.
Kolkata are 42/1 after 6 overs
Kolkata are 36/1.
Kolkata are 14/0 after 3 overs.
Kolkata are 1/0 after 1.
Jofra Archer to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.
Match 12. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Yadav, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy https://t.co/BcmBq7Vuc9 #RRvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
Match 12. Rajasthan Royals XI: S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Tewatia, R Parag, T Curran, S Gopal, J Archer, A Rajpoot, J Unadkat https://t.co/BcmBq7Vuc9 #RRvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
Both teams have decided not to make any changes in their respective Playing XI for this contest.
Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
