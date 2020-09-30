Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana Rebuild For Kolkata

Rajasthan will be hoping to register a hat-trick of wins in the Dream11 IPL 2020 when they lock horns against a resurgent Kolkata at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
20:09 IST, September 30th 2020
Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana rebuild for Kolkata

Kolkata are 66/1 after 8 overs.

pointer
20:00 IST, September 30th 2020
Can Kolkata batsmen rediscover their rhythm after the Powerplay overs?

Kolkata are 42/1 after 6 overs

pointer
19:54 IST, September 30th 2020
Sunil Narine departs after a brilliant cameo as Undakat has the last laugh

Kolkata are 36/1.

pointer
19:44 IST, September 30th 2020
Robin Uthappa drops a sitter as Sunil Narine gets a lifeline

Kolkata are 14/0 after 3 overs.

pointer
19:35 IST, September 30th 2020
Jofra Archer bowls an economical first over, gives away just 1 run

Kolkata are 1/0 after 1.

pointer
19:30 IST, September 30th 2020
Kolkata openers Shubman Gill & Sunil Narine make their way to the middle

Jofra Archer to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.

pointer
19:12 IST, September 30th 2020
Here's Kolkata's updated Playing XI

 

pointer
19:10 IST, September 30th 2020
Here's Rajasthan's updated Playing XI

 

pointer
19:06 IST, September 30th 2020
Both teams to field an Unchanged XI in this contest

Both teams have decided not to make any changes in their respective Playing XI for this contest.

pointer
19:03 IST, September 30th 2020
Rajasthan to bowl first after the coin lands in Steve Smith's favor

Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

