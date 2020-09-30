IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana Rebuild For Kolkata

Rajasthan will be hoping to register a hat-trick of wins in the Dream11 IPL 2020 when they lock horns against a resurgent Kolkata at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday.

20:09 IST, September 30th 2020 Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana rebuild for Kolkata Kolkata are 66/1 after 8 overs.

20:00 IST, September 30th 2020 Can Kolkata batsmen rediscover their rhythm after the Powerplay overs? Kolkata are 42/1 after 6 overs

19:54 IST, September 30th 2020 Sunil Narine departs after a brilliant cameo as Undakat has the last laugh Kolkata are 36/1.

19:44 IST, September 30th 2020 Robin Uthappa drops a sitter as Sunil Narine gets a lifeline Kolkata are 14/0 after 3 overs.

19:35 IST, September 30th 2020 Jofra Archer bowls an economical first over, gives away just 1 run Kolkata are 1/0 after 1.

19:30 IST, September 30th 2020 Kolkata openers Shubman Gill & Sunil Narine make their way to the middle Jofra Archer to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.

19:12 IST, September 30th 2020 Here's Kolkata's updated Playing XI Match 12. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Yadav, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy https://t.co/BcmBq7Vuc9 #RRvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

19:10 IST, September 30th 2020 Here's Rajasthan's updated Playing XI Match 12. Rajasthan Royals XI: S Smith, J Buttler, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Tewatia, R Parag, T Curran, S Gopal, J Archer, A Rajpoot, J Unadkat https://t.co/BcmBq7Vuc9 #RRvKKR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

19:06 IST, September 30th 2020 Both teams to field an Unchanged XI in this contest Both teams have decided not to make any changes in their respective Playing XI for this contest.

19:03 IST, September 30th 2020 Rajasthan to bowl first after the coin lands in Steve Smith's favor Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

