Rajasthan Royals Announce 'Toughness Partner' For IPL 2021, News Excites Fans

The IPL 2021 has got off to a fantastic start with fans being entertained thanks to close matches and entertaining knocks by their favourite cricketers so far. Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Sanju Samson have also played some good cricket so far but haven't been able to close down matches.

In the three matches played so far, RR have just managed to win just one match and will look to win their second game in the tournament when they take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The RCB vs RR live match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the RCB vs RR live match, Casio’s G-Shock range of watches decided to tie up with Rajasthan Royals as their official toughness partner.

Rajasthan Royals and Casio G-Shock India form partnership

According to a release, the partnership provides a unique chance to tap into the individual fan bases of the team and the G-Shock community in India to collaborate and drive the visibility for the respective brands. This tie-up also opens up a new area of collaboration in the future where custom-designed limited-edition G-Shocks for Rajasthan Royals can be a part of official player equipment and fan merchandise.



Speaking about the partnership, Kulbhushan Seth, vice president of Casio India, said that G-Shock is an iconic watch brand across the world by being integral to the youth culture through fashion, music, arts, sports and is designed to be tough and raises the bar for on-field performance. Rajasthan Royals are a resilient & tough team and this partnership opens up a unique opportunity for both brands to further inspire and drive the never give up attitude amongst a larger section of youth who actively follow cricket and are G-shock lovers.

RR IPL 2021 schedule

Rajasthan Royals have already completed matches versus the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There are two more matches left to be played in Mumbai following which they will play four matches in Delhi, three matches in Kolkata and two in Bangalore. Here is the RR IPL 2021 schedule

RR team 2021

Sanju Samson (c), David Miller, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Jos Buttler, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Undadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Anju Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav.

