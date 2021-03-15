Rajasthan Royals Wishes Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan, Suggests Honeymoon Destination

Former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have come forward to congratulate the newly-wed couple pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and, sports broadcaster Sanjanan Ganesan as they tied the knot in a private ceremony on Monday. However, RR added a bit of extra spice to it by suggesting a honeymoon destination to the couple.

'We hear Maldives is great'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2008 winners congratulated Sanjana and Jasprit for entering the new phase of their lives. Furthermore, the Rajasthan-based franchise added they have heard that the Maldives is great in April and May respectively.

Meanwhile, even the netizens had a gala time after having gone through the inaugural edition's winners' tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

Hahahahahaha. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 15, 2021

Sarcastic ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Vignesh Ravindran (@Fan_of_dhoni) March 15, 2021

No need, RR will defeat MI even with Bumrah ðŸ˜Ž — Cricket lover (@Cricket18_17) March 15, 2021

Royals Admin and Savage DutiesðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Suraj PATIL (@Suraj___4) March 15, 2021

And the best admin award goes to—-ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Ishani Joshi (@ishani_joshi14) March 15, 2021

You had one job admin... and you did it ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Siddhi ðŸ˜ˆ (@ExWhyZed_sm) March 15, 2021



Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the white-ball leg of the ongoing series against England. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI. As per unconfirmed reports, it is believed that Bumrah and Ganesan’s marriage, took place in a small private ceremony in Goa, with the wedding ceremony set to have limited numbers of guests, consisting mostly of family members, due to COVID-19 protocols across the country.

Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan tie knot

Cricket fans who keep a keen eye on the daily updates of their hero’s lives’ sparked off the rumours on Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding after the cricketer requested leave from BCCI. Reports had been flooding in for quite some time that the 27-year-old was all set to get married. On Monday, the Indian speedster got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony on Monday and shared the announcement of the same via his social media.

Jasprit Burmah shared a lovely post on his Instagram handle. He went on to caption how he and Sanjana have begun a new journey together that’s “steered by love” and also goes on to mention how March 15 is one of the happiest days of their lives. The Mumbai Indians bowler went on to share how he feels blessed on being able to share the news of their wedding and joy with everyone else.