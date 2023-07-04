Rajasthan Royals Youngster Riyan Parag Receives A Call-up To The Indian Team

Ignored for Duleep Trophy after a poor first-class season, talented Yash Dhull got a massive boost on Tuesday after being named as captain of the India A team for the Emerging Asia Cup One Day tournament in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 23. The team comprised primarily U-23 players as requisite for the Emerging tournaments and Dhull's deputy would be Punjab Ranji captain Abhishek Sharma.

All the selected players have represented their senior state team in either of the three formats and a few like Prabhsimran Singh have already scored an IPL hundred. The keeping gloves will be shared by Prabhsimran and Dhruv Jurel, who impressed as a finisher in the few opportunities he got as an 'Impact Player' for Rajasthan Royals.

One of the good picks was Delhi pace bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana, whose speed impressed one and all during IPL. He recently scored his maiden first-class hundred on Duleep Trophy debut. Dhull, the 2022 U-19 World Cup winning India captain, had a dismal second Ranji season in which he scored 270 runs in 6 games and before that another 191 runs in seven Vijay Hazare games.

READ MORE: Yash Dhull Powers Delhi To Seven-wicket Victory Over Puducherry

However, it is understood that the senior selection committee, which doesn't only check the quantum of runs but also looks at the long-term talent and potential of a player, didn't want the 20-year-old Delhi Capitals batter to just drop off the radar of national selection. Ditto for Riyan Parag of Assam, who flattered to deceive despite numerous chances given to him by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL but selectors are going purely by talent quotient.

Dhull's deputy Abhishek has been in good form both for Punjab as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, while selectors have also rewarded domestic performers like Kerala's Nikin Jose, Haryana's Nishant Sindhu, Tamil Nadu's Pradosh Ranjan Paul and the most exciting talent of them all -- B Sai Sudharsan.

As far as fast bowlers are concerned, the focus has been more on pace with bowlers who can hit upwards of 135 clicks and touch 140 clicks. Accordingly Rana, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, CSK left-armer from Jharkhand Akash Singh, fast but erratic Maharashtra man Rajvardhan Hangargekar have made the cut.

READ MORE: Yash Dhull Hammers 193 As North Zone Takes Lead Vs East

Format of the tournament

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A, while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. Nepal will be fielding its senior team for the tournament.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final. The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B, while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on July 21. The final will take place on July 23.

India A squad

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach).

Fixtures Jul 13: India A vs UAE A Jul 15: India A vs Pakistan A Jul 18: India A vs Nepal Jul 21: Two Semi-final July 23