Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rishabh Pant, Sehwag, Raina, Harbhajan and others celebrate festival

Image: rinkukumar12/Instagram/ImRaina/Twitter
Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival which is currently being celebrated all over India. Sisters tie rakhi on their brother's hands to celebrate the special bond between the siblings. Cricketers have shared photos as they celebrated the special occasion with their sisters.
Rishabh Pant hasn't played active cricket for a while as he is still recovering from his car accident which occurred last year. The player has started practising on the grass but it will take time for him to get back to match fitness. The player shared a story on his Instagram handle where a note from her sister can be seen alongside a rakhi on Oant's hands.
(Image: rishabpant/Instagram)
Rinku Singh's explosive batting for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian team. The youngster shared a picture with his sister on Instagram.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted an adorable picture of two of his children who celebrated Raksha Bandhan for the first time.
Happy first Rakshabandhan together ❤️ Here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and memories 🎈👶👫 @hazelkeech #RakshaBandhan2023 pic.twitter.com/i6dbAa8JIB— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 30, 2023
Virender Sehwag too shared some images with his sister on his social media handle. He wrote a beautiful poem to narrate the special bond between a brother and sister.
कच्चे धागों से बनी पक्की डोर है राखी— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2023
प्यार और मीठी शरारतों की होड़ है राखी
भाई की लंबी उम्र की दुआ है राखी
बहनों के पवित्र प्यार की दुआ है राखी ।
सभी को रक्षा बंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/XE9gD10n09
Happy Rakshabandhan my dear sister! May this day fill you with lots of love & joy! ❤️ #rakshabandhan #HappyRakshabandan pic.twitter.com/6sFjwT7TL1— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 31, 2023
Suresh Raina also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his brothers and sisters.
Harbhajan Singh also joined the footsteps as he shared pictures with all his sisters.
Happy Rakhi sisters .. love you ❤️❤️ #RakshaBandan pic.twitter.com/BCpk8v1dDL— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 30, 2023