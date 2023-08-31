Last Updated:

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rishabh Pant, Sehwag, Raina, Harbhajan And Others Celebrate Festival

Raksha Bandha is currently being celebrated all over India. The likes of Rinku Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant have shared images.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rishabh Pant, Sehwag, Raina, Harbhajan and others celebrate festival

Image: rinkukumar12/Instagram/ImRaina/Twitter


Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival which is currently being celebrated all over India. Sisters tie rakhi on their brother's hands to celebrate the special bond between the siblings. Cricketers have shared photos as they celebrated the special occasion with their sisters.

3 things you need to know

  • Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on the 31st of August this year
  • Cricketers are celebrating Raksha Bandhan 
  • Rinku Singh and Yuvraj Singh are among the cricketers who posted photos

Also Read: A newcomer bags media rights to broadcast Team India's home games

Cricketers celebrated Raksha Bandhan, posted pictures on social media

Rishabh Pant hasn't played active cricket for a while as he is still recovering from his car accident which occurred last year. The player has started practising on the grass but it will take time for him to get back to match fitness. The player shared a story on his Instagram handle where a note from her sister can be seen alongside a rakhi on Oant's hands.

(Image: rishabpant/Instagram)

Rinku Singh's explosive batting for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian team. The youngster shared a picture with his sister on Instagram.

Former cricketers also took this occasion to share some adorable moments

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted an adorable picture of two of his children who celebrated Raksha Bandhan for the first time.

Also Read: 'He must play Test cricket': Sourav Ganguly tells BCCI & India to take important decision

Virender Sehwag too shared some images with his sister on his social media handle. He wrote a beautiful poem to narrate the special bond between a brother and sister.

Suresh Raina also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his brothers and sisters.

Harbhajan Singh also joined the footsteps as he shared pictures with all his sisters.

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com