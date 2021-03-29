Ramiz Raja Lauds Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya For Fearless Batting Approach In Decider

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has lauded Team India's middle-order batsmen Rishabh Pant, and, Hardik Pandya for their fearless approach with the bat after India had suffered a top-order collapse during the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

When the scorecard read 157/4 before the 25th over, it seemed as if the hosts would suffer a batting collapse early on. However, Pant, and, Pandya then carried out the rescue act as the duo added a 99-run stand for the fifth-wicket stand.

'They look at the boundaries': Ramiz Raja

While speaking on his official Youtube channel, Ramiz said that when India were reeling at 157/4 at one point, their young brigade (referring to Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya) came to the rescue. Raja then added that the middle-order duo's mentality, skills, and, instincts are different as they carry out their rebuilding phase through aggression and since they are so confident about themselves and their skills, they never give up in the first place.

Furthermore, the 1992 World Cup winner added that when skipper Virat Kohli and previous game's centurion KL Rahul walk back to the pavilion early, and when a well-set Rohit Sharma is dismissed after having scored 30-35 runs, any batting line-up would have come under pressure.

“But the cricketing matter of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya is of a different kind. They look at the boundaries, they eye sixes instead of worrying about making a mistake and getting out", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

India clinch the ODI series

Chasing a stiff target of 330, England were under pressure as they lost both their openers before the third over and just when it looked like and at 95/4, it seemed as if the visitors would run out of fire & brimstone but, Dawid Malan (50), and, Liam Livingstone (36) added 87 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. However, middle-order batsman Sam Curran took the attack to the Indian bowlers by playing a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly look to take his team past the finish line.

With 19 needed off the final two overs and a well-set Curran still out in the middle, it looked like a cakewalk for the current top-ranked ODI side. However, Hardik Pandya (49th), and 'Yorker King' T Natarajan (50th) bowled well and contained the English batsmen as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 322/9 from their 50 overs.