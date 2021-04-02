Ramiz Raja Makes Fun Of Pakistan Team On Air For Comedy Of Errors With The Bat Against SA

Former skipper Ramiz Raja made fun of the Pakistan team as they made an easy run chase look complicated during the first ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Friday.

It so happened that Pak who were cruising towards an easy win chasing 274 suffered a few hiccups but eventually managed to get there on the final ball of the innings.

'That's why we are in demand'

Before the Men In Green had crawled their way to a three-wicket win in the final over, Raja was seemingly upset with the visitors' approach in their run chase and had no hesitation in pointing out his team's drawbacks during the final over of the contest from the commentary box.

"We are so good at making a straightforward situation complicated. That's why we are in demand all over the world. We know how to make a match exciting", said the 1992 World Cup winner on air. READ | Ramiz Raja lauds Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya for fearless batting approach in decider

Pakistan draw first blood

Pakistan had restricted the Proteas to 273/6 after winning the toss and electing to bowl as middle-order batsman Rassie Van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 123. In reply, Pak lost their opener, Fakhar Zaman, early after which his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq and skipper, as well as number three batsman Babar Azam, added 177 run-stand for the second wicket. Babar looked in great nick as he registered his 13th ODI century before his dismissal.

When Babar fell, the 1992 World Cup winners lost wickets at regular intervals and suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse, and at 256/6 in the 46th over it seemed to be all over for them. Nonetheless, lower-order batsman, Faheem Ashraf kept his nerves in the final over after stumper Mohammad Rizwan (40) had resurrected Pakistan's innings. Ashraf hit the winning runs as the visitors went 1-0 up in the three-match series.



