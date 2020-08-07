Ramiz Raja Trolled By Pakistan Fans For Calling Shan Masood 'ugly Duckling'

England and Pakistan are currently competing in the opening Test of the three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 326 in the first innings. The stand out performer for Pakistan was opener Shan Masood, who scored a valiant century against a relentless English attack.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Ramiz Raja trolled on Twitter for bizarre tweet

Shan Masood scored almost half of Pakistan's runs and guided them to a respectable total. The southpaw hit 156 before being trapped in front by Stuart Broad. This was Shan Masood's third consecutive century in the last three innings. In the process, he also became the first Pakistan opener to score a century in England since Saeed Anwar in 1996.

Cricketing fraternity lauded Shan Masood for his heroics as wishes poured in from experts and fans alike. Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja also praised Shan Masood but in a bizarre manner. Ramiz Raja took to Twitter and lauded Shan Masood with the following tweet -

Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 6, 2020

Ramiz Raja's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens. As soon as Ramiz Raja posted the tweet, many were all over him as they trolled the former Pakistan cricketer for his choice of words. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

He is referring to his early struggles in test cricket. — Fahad Anwar (@FahadSAnwar) August 6, 2020

Why do you always have ducks on your mind? — Maheen Usmani (@MaheenUsmani) August 6, 2020

That’s what he knows most; his usual score — Adnan Shahid (@adn_shd) August 6, 2020

He have more centrioles then your entire cricket carrier, Rameez dadoo pic.twitter.com/fXmvLlpzR1 — Danish Arain (@Engrsakhi) August 6, 2020

There is a reason, u were not on the commentators list! — M i r (@MYUwrites) August 6, 2020

Is this real account? Can't believe such a senior person using such bazari language. Is there something wrong with you these days...hope u have not started sniffing something — Arshad Mehmood (@armehshad) August 7, 2020

Raja ji has only 2 hundreds in 57 test matches 😂 even yasirshah is good batsman than this English teacher.. Yasir has 100 in Aus 😂 — Jawad Ahmad (@Jawadspeaks_) August 6, 2020

Shan Masood was always a Rising and Shinning player ..... please keep your prejudice glasses away for a while. — FAIZI 🦋 (@Faizi99884013) August 7, 2020

Ramiz Raja opens up on the possibility of India-Pakistan bilateral series

India and Pakistan only play each other only in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and Asia Cup. The political ties between both the countries have made bilateral series next to impossible to be hosted. India and Pakistan last competed in a bilateral series in January 2013, which involved 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

Recently, Ramiz Raja opened up on the possibility of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. On the talk show Free Hit by Indranil Basu, Ramiz Raja reckoned that Pakistan would be 70-80 per cent ready to host the Indian cricket team. Ramiz Raja hoped that an Indian-Pakistan series can take place again just like it did in 2004.

Ramiz Raja was the Chief Executive of the PCB during India's famous tour of Pakistan in 2004, while the late Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's cousin Shaharyar Khan was the chairman of the board at the time. The series was called the 'Friendship Series', which was largely initiated by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and the then Pakistan premier Pervez Musharraf.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

