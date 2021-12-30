Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Arjun Tendulkar Named In Mumbai Squad, Vijay Shankar To Lead TN

Flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw was on Wednesday named captain of Mumbai for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai are placed in Elite nine-team Group C and will open their campaign against Maharashtra on January 13. They will clash against Delhi from January 20 in Kolkata.

"Prithvi is a brilliant captain and fantabulous opening batsman, what else you need," Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola told PTI.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, middle-order batters Sarfaraz Khan, Arman Jaffer and Aakarshit Gomel have made it to the 20-member squad along with experienced stumper-batter Aditya Tare.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who has played one ODI and 13 T20Is, has been also picked by the selection committee that has Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi.

The bowling attack will be led by experienced pacer Dhaval Kulkarni. Medium pacer Mohit Awasthi, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, off-spinner Shashank Attarde and left-arm medium pacer Roystan Dias form the attack

Pace all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is also part of the squad.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy matches that will be played in Ahmedabad while M S Washington Sundar will be his deputy.

The squad includes three newcomers- medium-pacers R Silambarasan and P Saravana Kumar apart from batter B Sai Sudharsan.

The team boasts of a strong batting line-up that includes the in-form B Aparajith and B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, M Kaushik Gandhi and Sudharsan, apart from the power-hitting M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Vijay Shankar.

Apart from Washington Sundar, the spin department consists of lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Aparajith, while Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Silambarasan, Saravana Kumar and Aswin Crist, on a comeback trail, form the pace attack.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is not available for the Ranji Trophy.

According to the selection panel chief S Vasudevan, this is a well balanced squad and it should do well.

"It is a well balanced team. It should do well in this year's Ranji Trophy," he added.

He further said Dinesh Karthik was not available for the tournament.

Tamil Nadu begins its Ranji campaign in Elite Group 'B' with a match against Jammu & Kashmir on January 13, 2022.

The state team had won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before finishing runner-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament which concluded on Sunday last.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), M S Washington Sundar (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, A Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and R Kavin.



Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulan, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.