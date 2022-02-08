Last Updated:

Ranji Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane Named In Mumbai Ranji Squad; Prithvi Shaw To Lead

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2022 squad, while young lad Prithvi Shaw has been named skipper of the team.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy

Image: BCCI/AP


Mumbai: Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who is going through a prolonged lean patch, was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season.

The 41-time Ranji champions and domestic heavyweights Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group D along with Saurashtra, Odisha and Goa. They will play their league matches at Ahmedabad.   

The Mumbai senior selection committee, consisting of chairman Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, picked young opener Prithvi Shaw as the captain of the 21-member squad.

It was expected that Rahane would play Ranji Trophy to regain form.

The Mumbai selectors have also named all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the squad, which was announced on associations' website.

Other regulars including senior stumper and batter Aditya Tare and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have also made it to the squad.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of India's top scorers in the Under-19 World Cup, was not picked in the squad.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.

Image: BCCI/AP

READ | Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah react to Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain
READ | Rahane, Pujara could lose Test spot; likely to play domestic cricket: Report
READ | BCCI Central Contracts: Will Rahane-Pujara duo retain Grade A retainership? Rahul, Pant eye promotion to A+
READ | With SL Tests pushed back to March, Pujara-Rahane set to get Ranji Trophy lifeline
READ | 'Never short on efforts': Ajinkya Rahane's gym picture becomes big hit among cricket fans
Tags: Ranji Trophy, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com