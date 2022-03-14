Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand Break Big Records After Posting Gargantuan Total Of 880 Runs

The ongoing pre-quarterfinal Ranji Trophy match between Jharkhand and Nagaland in Kolkata turned out to be a run-fest with Jharkhand posting the highest team score in Ranji Trophy. Nagaland skipper Rongsen Jonathan won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first at Eden Gardens. The decision proved to be disastrous as Jharkhand batsmen punished the Nagaland bowlers. At the time of writing, Jharkhand had completed their first innings, while Nagaland had lost one wicket with Sedezhalie Rupero being dismissed by Ashish Kumar.

Ranji Trophy records: Jharkhand cricket team post record-breaking total

Jharkhand cricket team posted 880 runs in their first innings courtesy of a double century from Kumar Kushagra and a century from Virat Singh and Shahbaaz Nadeem. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kushagra finished his first innings at 266 runs, while Virat Singh and Shahbaaz Nadeem scored 107 runs and 177 runs respectively. Kushagra, who was a part of the India U-19 team for the 2020 South Africa tour, got to the double hundred with a boundary off Imliwati Lemtur to reach the three-figure mark in 213 deliveries. It was also his maiden 200 score in First-Class cricket. Kushagra along with Shahbaz Nadeem added 166 for the seventh wicket, taking the team total past 650.

Currently, the highest team total in Ranji Trophy belongs to Hyderabad who had scored 944/6 against Andhra back in 1993-94. Tamil Nadu also has registered the highest total in Ranji Trophy history putting up a total of 912 runs for 6 wickets against Goa back in the 1988-89 season. Madhya Pradesh has also registered the same score (912 runs) which came against the Karnataka team in the 1945-46 Ranji Trophy season.

Ranji Trophy records broken during Jharkhand vs Nagaland

Kushagra is now the youngest player to score 250 in first-class cricket, breaking the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad. Jharkhand also broke Mumbai's record to make the fourth-highest Ranji Trophy innings total. Mumbai had notched up 855/6 against Hyderabad back in 1990-91. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Shukla put up a massive 191-run partnership for the tenth-wicket the highest in the entire innings. For Nagaland Imliwati Lemtur picked up 4 wickets, while Khrievitso Kense picked up 3 wickets.