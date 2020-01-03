Ranji Trophy: Delhi Team Walks Off After Umpire Overturns Abusive Shubman Gill's Dismissal

Punjab are playing against Delhi in the Round 4, Elite Group A and B match of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Having won the toss, hosts Punjab decided to bat first. The match is said to be one of the most crucial ones in this year's competition due to both the teams being in good form and strong contenders to win India's premier domestic championship.

Sanvir Singh and Shubman Gill opened the batting for Punjab. However, a massive controversy erupted on Friday when Gill verbally abused the umpire after being given out caught behind and refused to walk off. A leading media network claimed that Gill was left high and dry with the decision of the on-field umpire so he did not move anywhere and remained at the crease.

Gill walked down to the umpire Paschim Pathak, who was officiating in his first match and abused him, which played a role in Pathak overturning the decision. This did not go down will the Delhi team, led by Dhruv Shorey, who led his players off the field due to which play was halted for a while. It was only after the match referee acted as the mediator that normal proceedings resumed.

Ironically, Shubman Gill was eventually dismissed caught behind itself by Delhi wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat off Simarjeet Singh for 23 runs off 41 balls. In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.

Young opener Manjot Kalra, who rose to fame after scoring a hundred in the final of the last edition of U-19 World Cup, has been suspended by the outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for one year from playing Ranji Trophy, for an alleged age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days. However, Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana, who was also accused of age fudging, has been let off for the time being with more documents being sought to prove that he fudged his age at the junior level in the past.

