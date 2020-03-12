Ranji Trophy Final: Jaydev Unadkat Smashes Middle Stump In Anger; Watch Video

The Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy final is heading down to the wire and Day 4 saw tempers flaring. Bengal’s Sudip Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha put on a gritty partnership much to the frustration of Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat. The Rajasthan Royals pacer in his anger threw a delivery at the stumps breaking the middle stump into two.

Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra started on a positive note on Day Four and had Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Prerak Mankad to thank as the duo reduced Bengal to 124/3. Wriddhiman Saha walked in and combined with a set Sudip Chatterjee to wear down the Saurashtra bowlers, much to the frustration of captain Jaydev Unadkat. The Sudip-Saha duo put on a 101-run partnership and batted for more than 50 overs to help Bengal to a fighting position. However, Jaydev Unadkat cut a frustrated figure as both Saha and Chatterjee manage to play out his attack. Unadkat, in his frustration, threw a return from Chatterjee at the stumps in such anger that the middle stump was in pieces.

WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat splits middle stump in two during the Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy final

Ranji Trophy final: Anushtup Majumdar keeps Bengal in the hunt after Sudip-Saha show

After DA Jadeja foxed Chatterjee, Bengal slipped into trouble after Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Ahmed departed in quick succession. However, Anushtup Majumdar held his ground and scored a fighting half-century to steer Bengal to 354/6 at stumps on Day 4 in the Ranji Trophy final. Bengal trail Saurashtra by 71 runs and with Majumdar still at the crease, Bengal will hope for an unlikely win to lift the Ranji Trophy. It was a difficult day for leading wicket-taker and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, who went wicketless in his 30 overs.

Ranji Trophy final: Day 5 of the Saurashtra vs Bengal match to be held behind closed doors

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the final day of the Saurashtra vs Bengal Ranji Trophy final will be held behind closed doors. BCCI general manager Saba Karim who is in charge of domestic cricket said that only the players, match officials and media will be allowed inside the stadium. The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings at sports events.

Ranji Trophy final live streaming: Where to watch Ranji Trophy live?

Fans can watch the Ranji Trophy live on the Star Sports Network. For the Ranji Trophy final live streaming, viewers can tune into Hotstar and JioTv. For match highlights and scorecard updates, fans can follow the social media handle of BCCI and check their official website.