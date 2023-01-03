Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat Dismantles Delhi With Record-breaking Hat-trick Spell

Weeks after making his Test debut for Team India at the age of 31, Saurashtra cricketer Jaydev Unadkat is now making headlines for his record-breaking spell in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Playing his first Ranji game after representing India, the left-arm pacer pulled off a sensational hattrick against Delhi on the Day 1 of the match. Opening the bowling for Saurashtra on Tuesday, Unadkat accounted for the wickets of Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal, and Yash Dhull in consecutive deliveries in the very first over.

With the hat-trick, he became the first bowler in the history of the Ranji Trophy to return with a hat-trick in the opening over of a match. Meanwhile, Unadkat went on to dismiss Jonty Sindhu and Lalit Yadav in the third over to complete his fifer. He then registered his sixth wicket by dismissing Lakshay Thareja in the 5th over.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra reduces Delhi to 53/8 in 15 overs

Alongside the captain, Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani and Prerak Mankad picked up a wicket-a-piece to reduce Delhi to 53/8 in just 15 overs. At the time of writing this article, Delhi scored 75 runs after losing eight wickets after 24 overs. It is pertinent to mention that Unadkat has been in great form this season as he also led the team to a title triumph at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Saurashtra faces Delhi in their fourth match of the ongoing Ranji season, looking for their second win. They started off the tournament with draws against Maharashtra and Assam in their first two games. They picked up the first win against Mumbai by 48 runs and are now facing Delhi. The Unadkat-led team found itself third in Group B ahead of the game, while Delhi was placed in the seventh position.