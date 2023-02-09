Ranji Trophy SF Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Scores A Double Century For Karnataka Vs Saurashtra

Skipper Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten century as he rescued Karnataka from a poor start to guide the hosts to 229 for five against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Karnataka were in some trouble, losing half their side for 112 in 40.3 overs.

But opener Agarwal (110 not out) held one end together and in the company of wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath (58 not out) steadied the innings with an unbeaten 117-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Bengal ends day 1 on 307/4

In the other semi-final, Bengal finished Day 1 with their score at 307 for the loss of four wickets against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. After a 51-run stand opening stand between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karan Lal, both batters perished.

But Sudip Kumar Gharami and Anustup Majumdar put on 241 runs for the third wicket to put Bengal in a commanding position. Both yet another time, Bengal lost two wickets in quick succession.

Even as Gharami scored 112 with 12 fours and two sixes, Majumdar notched 120 runs with 13 fours and a six. Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed were the two overnight batters.

Day 2 updates

Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final has begun and Mayank agarwal is still holding one end for Karnataka. He seems to have find his touch just ahead of the all important final.

Karnataka has lost the wickets of Chirag Jani and Krishnappa Gowtham and are Karnataka has scored 268/7 after 100 overs so far. On the other hand, Bengal has also started its day with losing 1 wicket against Saurashtra and the team has scored 333/5.

Mayank Agarwal scores a double

Karnata Skipper Mayank Agarwal is leading from the front from the team during Ranji Trophy semi-final as he scored a double century. At one time on day 1, things looked blead for Karnataka as the team was 112/5 but Mayank Agarwal's double century has propelled them to 369/9 and they are still batting.

Bengal has also gone past 400 run mark in the 1st innings of the match against Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka & Bengal dominate

Followed by Mayank agarwal's brilliant double century, Karnataka bowlers dominated the proceedings towards the end of the day as Saurashtra lost 2 wickets for the loss of 76 runs and still trail by 331 runs.

Coming to the second semi-final between MP and Bengal, Bengal ended its innings on 438 runs Sudeep Gharami and A Majumdar scored centuryes. In reply, MP has scored 56 runs for the loss of 2 wickets and still trail by 382 runs.

A lot of exciting cricket is expected on day 3. Stay tuned.