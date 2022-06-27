Ranji Trophy-winning MP Captain Was Permitted Only A 'two-day Leave' For Marriage By Coach

Madhya Pradesh scripted history on June 26, Sunday by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy 2022 final, following their six-wicket triumph against 41-time champions Mumbai. The entire cricket world credited coach Chandrakant Pandit and captain Aditya Srivastava for driving the team towards the Ranji Trophy glory. During a post-match interview, Srivastava and Pandit shared their feelings after winning the major domestic title and also revealed how one has to make sacrifices in order to achieve something.

"To reach the top, one has to make sacrifices. When Aditya was getting married last year, he came to me and asked what should be a good time and I told him that I can only release him for festivities for a period of two days," Pandit said in the video shared by BCCI. Pandit is known for his professionalism with team members and is widely considered to be a no-nonsense hard taskmaster.

Meanwhile, replying to the coach, Srivastava explained how he didn’t even take a 10-day vacation after his marriage and how this contributed to MP’s title win. "I got married last year but I haven't even taken a 10-day vacation with my wife,” the 28-year-old captain said. At the same time, the coach further said that he had told the squad that they, “need to put in long hours of hard work, and take the tournament as a mission”.

Chandrakant Pandit's effort behind MP attaining Ranji Trophy glory

MP coach Chandrakant Pandit has previously won titles with Ranji Trophy and played a huge role to motivate the squad for fighting for the title this year. Pandit previously played for MP in the 90s and failed to win the Ranji Trophy title as a captain. However, almost 23 years later, he finally became a Ranji Trophy champion with MP, as the head coach.

“It is becoming a little emotional because missing out when I was captain to win this trophy on the same ground after 23 years. Some say father could not do it but son has done it. Aditya Shrivastava has done it. I owed Madhya Pradesh the trophy that I missed out on,” Pandit told the BCCI website.

The coach then heaped praises on the captain’s effort and hailed him for being accurate with the plans and strategies. Pandit said Srivastava didn’t hesitate to implement plans on the ground and that is what makes the team reach 50% closer to victory. “He has done a fantastic job and though he wasn't getting runs I always had confidence in him. At the same time, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, there are many many guys - young guy Akshat Raghuwanshi - has also come out well for MP,” the coach added.

