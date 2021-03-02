RAS Vs SKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Raval Sporting are all set to face Skyways in Match 83 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The RAS vs SKY match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here is our RAS vs SKY Dream11 prediction, RAS vs SKY Dream11 team and RAS vs SKY playing 11. The RAS vs SKY live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RAS vs SKY Dream11 prediction: RAS vs SKY match preview

Raval Sporting are having a great tournament so far as they are level on points with group leaders Minhaj CC. They are however second on the table due to net run rate. This will be their second match of the day and if they beat Minhaj and Skyways, then they stand a chance to take the top spot if Minhaj lose one out of their two matches.

Skyways, on the other hand, are not having a good tournament. They are winless in the tournament due to which they are placed rock-bottom in Group C. Skyways will start the match as the underdogs and beating Raval Sporting will be a huge task. They will be looking to do well and at least put up a better fight.

RAS vs SKY live prediction: Squad details for RAS vs SKY Dream11 team

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

RAS vs SKY match prediction: Top picks for RAS vs SKY playing 11

Gurwinder Sidhu

Sonu Jangra

Sharoon Bashir

Adeel Arif

RAS vs SKY Dream11 live: RAS vs SKY Dream11 team

RAS vs SKY live: RAS vs SKY match prediction

As per our RAS vs SKY Dream11 prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAS vs SKY match prediction and RAS vs SKY playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAS vs SKY Dream11 team and RAS vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

