Rashid Khan Leaves Shoaib Malik In AWE As Spinner Takes A Five-wicket Haul

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) finally resumed in the UAE on June 9 much to the fans' delight. The initial matches of the second leg of the season have been a success in terms of enthralling fans with high-octane cricketing action. Lahore Qalandars' star spinner Rashid Khan showcased exemplary form with the ball in their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday night. The crafty bowler managed to impress veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik with his exploits in the crucial encounter.

Rashid Khan stuns Shoaib Malik and co. with a brilliant fifer in PSL 2021

The Lahore Qalandars have emerged to be the most dominant team in the latest season of the franchise-based T20 league. The Sohail Akhtar-led side have had a fabulous start to the second leg of the tournament by winning their first two fixtures in the UAE. Their previous clash against Peshawar Zalmi went down the wire as both sides went all guns blazing in an attempt to grab crucial winning points from the encounter.

While the Lahore-based franchise posted an impressive target of 171 for their opposition, it was Rashid Khan who shifted the momentum of the game with his exemplary spell. After conceding 15 runs in his first over, the Afghanisthan international made a stellar comeback by picking up five wickets in his remaining 3 overs while giving away just 5 runs. The talented youngster dismissed David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen and Wahab Riaz to dent Lahore's chances of chasing the stiff total.

Shoaib Malik came up with a gutsy knock of 73 under pressure, but he proved to be the lone-warrior for the chasing team as he did not get able support from the other end. The former Pakistan captain mentioned after the match that Khan's performance was the dividing factor between the two sides on the day. He opined that the leggie accounted for dismissals of some of the most explosive batters of T20 cricket and suggested that it was his five-wicket haul that turned the game on its head.

PSL table update

At the time of writing this report, the Lahore Qalandars sit comfortably at the top of the PSL table. With only a solitary loss to their name from six games, Lahore appear to be firm favourites to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand currently occupy the fourth spot on the standings. After having played six games, they have managed to come out victoriously in three fixtures.

PSL telecast in India

PSL telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the live stream of the matches, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Image source: Lahore Qalandars / Peshawar Zalmi / Twitter