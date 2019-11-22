Rashid Khan Makes Twitterati Emotional By Remembering His Father

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan recently took to Twitter to commemorate his father who passed away last December. Khan posted the same picture which he posted last year and the cricketer found himself being consoled by the fans. Check out his tweets below.

Hey Dad ... It’s Me Dad Just wanted to tell you that I miss you very badly today .😢😢😢 #MissyouDad❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NxsP22VPmt — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 21, 2019

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

Rashid Khan makes Twitterati emotional by remembering father’s death anniversary

His latest tweet came a few days after the conclusion of Afghanistan’s T20I series win over the West Indies. In his November 21 tweet, Rashid Khan wrote the caption that he still misses his father.

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to T20I series victory over West Indies

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan recently led the Afghanistan cricket team to a T20I series win over the 2016 World Twenty20 winners. In a series-deciding third match, Afghanistan posted 156-8 in their 20 overs and in turn, restricted West Indies to just 127-7. The two teams will now square-off in a one-off Test match at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium Lucknow from November 27 onwards.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL Auction on December 19, Rashid Khan was also one of the 17 players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 during the recently-concluded trading window.

Afghanistan's bilateral T20I series record since January 2018:



2-0 v Zimbabwe ✔️

3-0 v Bangladesh ✔️

2-0 v Ireland ✔️

3-0 v Ireland ✔️

2-1 v West Indies ✔️



They last lost a T20I series in June 2017 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lQRgT7Lert — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2019

