The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rashid Khan Makes Twitterati Emotional By Remembering His Father

Cricket News

Rashid Khan took to Twitter to commemorate his deceased father. His tweet made fans emotional and the cricketer was soon consoled by his followers on Twitter.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rashid Khan

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan recently took to Twitter to commemorate his father who passed away last December. Khan posted the same picture which he posted last year and the cricketer found himself being consoled by the fans. Check out his tweets below.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Rashid Khan makes Twitterati emotional by remembering father’s death anniversary

His latest tweet came a few days after the conclusion of Afghanistan’s T20I series win over the West Indies. In his November 21 tweet, Rashid Khan wrote the caption that he still misses his father.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to T20I series victory over West Indies

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan recently led the Afghanistan cricket team to a T20I series win over the 2016 World Twenty20 winners. In a series-deciding third match, Afghanistan posted 156-8 in their 20 overs and in turn, restricted West Indies to just 127-7. The two teams will now square-off in a one-off Test match at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium Lucknow from November 27 onwards.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL Auction on December 19, Rashid Khan was also one of the 17 players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 during the recently-concluded trading window.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG