Rashid Khan Says He Will Get Hitched Only When Afghanistan Wins The Cricket World Cup

Rashid Khan has been one of the best and the finest spinner of modern-day cricket i.e. in the shorter formats of the game where he has been a valuable cricketer for Afghanistan. However, he has succeeded in making a tremendous impact as a player while playing franchise cricket across the globe where he has bamboozled many world-class batsmen that also includes megastars Virat Kohli, and, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. At the same time, Khan has also been a handy middle-order batsman as he has played a few cameos lower down the order.

Now, the 21-year-old has revealed that he will only be getting hitched once his dream comes true on the cricket field by winning the biggest prize in world cricket i.e. the World Cup.

'After winning the World Cup': Rashid Khan

“I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world", (World Cup) said Rashid while speaking to Azadi Radio.

Afghanistan had played their first-ever World Cup during the 2015 edition that was held Down Under in Australia & New Zealand. They could only manage a solitary win against minnows Scotland in that tournament. However, the Afghans had a forgettable outing in the next edition of the showpiece event that was played in England & Wales in 2019 as they could not even register a single win in the nine league matches that they played and had to settle for a 'wooden spoon' (finish on the bottom of the league table). Even the young spinner could hardly make any impact in that competition as his name was nowhere to be found in the list of leading wicket-takers.

During Afghanistan's group encounter against the hosts and eventual champions England, skipper Eoin Morgan had registered a record of having hit the most number of sixes in a single ODI match (17) and Rashid Khan was at the receiving end on most of the occasions.

Cut to the present, Khan was retained by the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. He has been associated with the 'Orange Army' since the 2017 season and was an integral part of the squad that had finished as the runners-up in the following season.

