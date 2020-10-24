Home
Rashid Khan Produces A Magical Delivery To Dismiss KL Rahul; Punjab Skipper Left Clueless

As the race for qualifiers heats up and Punjab and Hyderabad meet in a do-or-die game, Rashid Khan yet again stepped up to dismiss the biggest threat - KL Rahul

IPL 2020

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has been Hyderabad's spinmaster and Warner's go-to person whenever the team requires a big wicket. The Afghan spinner has rarely failed to spin his magic during the game and has continued his form in the IPL 2020 so far. As the race for the qualifiers heats up and Punjab and Hyderabad meet in a do-or-die game, Rashid Khan yet again stepped up to dismiss the biggest threat - KL Rahul. 

However, to dismiss the in-form Punjab skipper, Rashid had to produce a magical delivery leaving Rahul completely clueless. While Rahul has been on a purple patch this season, he failed to read the Afghan's googly which hit the stumps dislodging the bails. Watch the magical delivery here

Rashid's beautiful delivery left netizens stunned as well. Here's how they reacted: 

With the fall of KL Rahul's wicket and Mayank Agarwal's absence, Punjab had lost their backbone and relied on the middle-order to perform. However, Hyderabad's bowlers left no room for the Punjab batsmen to break their shackles and go big. The bowlers stuck hard to their line and length, limiting Punjab to merely 126 at the end of 20 overs. 

After putting Punjab to bat first, Hyderabad got off to a brilliant start with the bat as well. Warner and Bairstow kept the scoreboard ticking comfortably and finished the powerplay without losing any wicket. However, just after the powerplay, Ravi Bishnoi bagged skipper Warner's wicket while Ashwin cleaned up Bairstow from the other end, getting Punjab back into the game. Hyderabad are 58/2 after 7.2 overs and need 67 runs more. 

