Rashid Khan Re-signs With Adelaide Strikers For Upcoming Big Bash League

Afghanistan cricket team has been in news with reports emerging about Cricket Australia planning to cancel the one-off Test match due to the Taliban government's decision to ban women cricket under the new government. Australia and Afghanistan men's team were scheduled to face each other in their maiden Test at Hobart's Blundstone Arena from November 27. Despite Afghanistan Cricket team's chances of playing a Test match in Australia is still a distant dream, Afghan players have been welcomed by Big Bash League teams to play in the KFC BBL 2021 season.

KFC BBL: Rashid Khan to continue his association with Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan who has been performing really well for Adelaide Strikers in the previous editions of the Big Bash League will continue to play for the team in the upcoming season of the tournament. Currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2021, Rashid Khan in his statement to the club website has stated that it is an honour to play for the team.

He said, “I won’t leave this club. I love Adelaide, the fans, the team, everyone. It is a great honour for me to be here playing for the Strikers. I love playing in front of the beautiful crowd at Adelaide Oval, it is one of my favourite grounds in the world. Especially New Years. That is a night I always have in my mind; I always want to play that night. There is so much love from the crowd. Not only during games but always when I am in Adelaide. The fans give me so much love and respect and I try to give my best performance to brings smiles to their faces.”

Speaking about Rashid Khan BBL record for Adelaide Strikers, the Afghanistan cricketer has taken 72 wickets in 50 matches for the Strikers, at an economy rate of 6.46. He is equally good with the bat while batting lower down the order making him a valuable asset for the team.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman to continue playing for Brisbane Heat

While Rashid Khan will continue his journey with Adelaide Strikers, fellow Afghanistan teammate Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman will continue his association with Brisbane Heat in the upcoming edition. Mujeeb has been an outstanding contributor to Heat claiming 29 wickets from 26 matches at an economy rate of just 6.13. He also claimed his career-best T20 figures while playing for Heat last season taking 5 for 15 against Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba. Speaking about resigning with Heat, Mujeeb said, "I'm very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them. I'm very happy there, they're great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them."