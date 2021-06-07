Rashid Khan Reveals Why MS Dhoni, Kohli & ABD Will Remain His 'best Three' T20 Scalps

Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan has revealed that he will always treasure the memories of having bamboozled the likes of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, his RCB counterpart as well as Team India successor Virat Kohli and his Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers and has termed those dismissals as his 'three best wickets in T20s'.

However, what really stands out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad frontline spinner Rashid Khan over here is that he had castled them all during the previous three editions of the IPL.

'They have to be MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers': Rashid Khan

“There are a lot of memorable wickets, to be honest. But if you ask me, my best three wickets in T20s, then they have to be MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. I had bowled all three of them,” said Rashid Khan while speaking to Crickwick.

At the same time, the leggie also mentioned that taking wickets is fine and while it is good to get batsmen caught and get them trapped plumb in front of the wicket, i.e. lbw, but getting the prized wickets of those legends by getting them bowled is a 'big achievement' according to him.

Giving further clarification on the same, Rashid Khan said that to get those three names bowled is a tough job as a spinner and he will always have those wickets in his mind and cherish them forever.

Rashid Khan had succeeded in bamboozling AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (both 2018), and Virat Kohli (2020) as all of them ended up getting their stumps shattered.

Rashid Khan in IPL 2021

Rashid Khan, who has been representing the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for the past five seasons had managed to register 10 scalps from seven games in the IPL 2021 before its indefinite postponement on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

While the Afghan leg-spinner had a decent run in the tournament, SRH were not so lucky as they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just a solitary win from the seven games that they have played so far with just two points in the bag.