Rashid Latif Asks Sourav Ganguly To Focus On IPL And Indian Cricket Instead Of Asia Cup

Rashid Latif has lashed out at Sourav Ganguly for claiming that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled and at the same time, has asked him to focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian Cricket instead of the Asia Cup.

It had so happened that while interacting with the senior sports journalist Vikrant Gupta during an Instagram live session on Wednesday, the current (Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday had said that they are eyeing a June 2021 window for hosting the Asia Cup.

'Should pay attention to...': Rashid Latif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former wicket-keeper batsman wrote that whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council and that showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries.

Rashid Latif then said that Sourav Ganguly should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL. He tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board, BCCI, Asia Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan Cricket Boards on the tweet as well.

Whether the Asia Cup is canceled or not can be decided by the Asian Cricket Council. Showing undue power will only hurt Asian countries, @SGanguly99 should pay attention to Indian cricket and IPL . @TheRealPCBMedia @BCCI #AsiaCup @BCBtigers @OfficialSLC @ACBofficials — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) July 9, 2020

'IPL important for Indian cricket': Sourav Ganguly

In an Instagram Live Session with Vikrant Gupta, the BCCI President confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it is difficult to say which will be India's first international series after the COVID forced break and highlighted that the BCCI is monitoring things monthly.

Ganguly had also added that if the T20 World Cup is canceled, then the BCCI will try everything to stage the IPL in India as it is important for Indian cricket. The Asia Cup has been a tug of war between India and Pakistan after the 'Men in Blue' refused to tour the neighbors as Pakistan acquired the hosting rights.

ACC eyeing a June 2021 window

Just a day after Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has formally announced that the multi-nation cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACC is currently working towards holding the tournament in June 2021 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup was set to be held in September earlier.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the ACC said:

"From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup. Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant." "Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same," the statement added.

While Sri Lanka will host the 2021 edition of the Asia Cup after India declined to tour Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been granted the hosting rights of the Asia Cup in 2022.

READ: Asia Cup 2020 Postponed Due To COVID; ACC Issues Statement, Working For June 2021 Window