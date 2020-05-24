Ravi Shastri Comes Up With An Adorable Team Huddle That Also Involves Social Distancing

Ravi Shastri seems to be keeping himself engaged even while being quarantined. He had earlier posted a throwback picture on social media of his first-ever century on home soil against England back in 1984 against Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Now, he has come forward and posted something which is not only special but also adorable. It also seems that Shastri is missing the team huddle during the net sessions and this is where he is trying to make up for the same but by following social distancing.

'Social distancing huddle': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Team India head coach had posted a couple of images where he can be seen spending time with his pet dogs. On one side, he can be seen indulging in a team huddle with the dogs and explaining something to them. However, what makes it even more interesting is that all of them including Shastri himself is following social distancing. In the other image, one dog can be seen posing by wearing sunglasses which might be done to give a hint that it is the team's captain.

The former all-rounder also wrote that after he was given dressing down in the social distancing huddle referring to the meeting at the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, the skipper (the dog wearing sunglasses) is skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle.

After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle 🤩🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/oro2SOhZZI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 24, 2020

The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been indefinitely suspended. The India-South Africa home bilateral series has also been rescheduled at a later date while it has been reported that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November this year is expected to be postponed due to coronavirus fear.

