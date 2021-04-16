Ravi Shastri Lauds Deepak Chahar's 'Super Variations'; Harbhajan Praises Him In Tamil

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar wrecked carnage onto Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday after he swiftly moved through the top order dismissing four batsmen and crumbling Punjab's innings to 106/8. Bowling back-to-back 4 overs, including one maiden over, he dismissed Mayank Agarwal, and then two big hitters from Punjab Kings- Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran within just three deliveries. He later took down Deepak Hooda to finish his spell with a maiden over.

Lauding him for his fiery bowling, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to praise Deepak Chahar for his 'super variations.'

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to tweet an appreciation message for Chahar in Tamil saying, "We want to fight whether we win or lose. This is an example of that."

Deepak Chahar discusses his spell

After finishing his remarkable innings. Deepak Chahar said, "I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that, I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine. We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 will be easy for us and hopefully, we will finish well and keep the run rate high."

Deepak Chahar's swing & pace wrecked carnage at the Wankhede against Punjab Kings in CSK's second fixture of IPL 2021. The speedster rattled Punjab's top-order as he dismissed Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle & Deepak Hooda and even bowled a maiden in his spell. #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/m04rgGwzmA — R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 16, 2021

Notably, Deepak Chahar's IPL 2021 stint had not gotten off to a desirable start. The Chennai player had gone wicketless and was belted for 36 runs in his four overs in CSK's opening clash against Delhi Capitals.