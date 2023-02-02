Ravi Shastri Makes Bold Prediction For Indian Pace Sensation Umran Malik

Ravi Shastri gave his take on the possible inclusion of Umran Malik in the side that will play the 2023 World Cup. Malik took 2 for 9 in the concluding T20I between India and New Zealand. In the match, Malik's 150 kmph delivery disturbed the stumps of Michael Bracewell.

Umran Malik's express pace is still the talk of the town as the 23-year-old has begun to break the 150 kmph yardstick on a consistent basis. While speed is a thrilling attribute of the Jammu-born Speedster, Cricket pundits are often in discussion regarding what more the 23-year-old can bring to the table and how he can be more lethal with his pace. Joining this consortium now is none other than the former India coach Ravi Shastri.

During his commentary stint in the third T20I between India Vs. New Zealand, Ravi weighed in on the chances Umran possesses ahead of the 50-over World Cup 2023 which will be held in India later in the year.

"I think he plays an opportunity more in 50-over cricket than in T20s": Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri gauges Umran Malik's chances about the upcoming World Cup and states he would be a better fit for the 50-over cricket. "I think he plays an opportunity more in 50-over cricket than in T20s. And with the amount of cricket that is being played, he will always be in the mix because there could be injuries cropping up and any time. There is a deadline to announce your side for the World Cup. The fitness of players will be the key. That's why this IPL will be crucial to see how they (bowlers) take the load," Shastri said.

Ever since his debut in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, Umran Malik's ability to generate the extra pace has caught the eye of the entire Cricket fraternity. In the wake of impressive IPL performances, Umran was given an immediate breakthrough to the Indian squad. The right-arm pacer has so far played 8 ODIs and as many T20Is for the Indian cricket team, garnering a total of 13 and 11 wickets respectively.