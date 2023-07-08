Ravi Shastri Marks His Attendance At Wimbledon 2023, Cheers For Carlos Alcaraz - See Pics

Wimbledon, the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, holds a special place in the hearts of tennis enthusiasts and sports fans globally. The tournament's popularity is a result of its unique characteristics, captivating matches, and historic moments that have unfolded on its hallowed grounds. Over the years, tennis stars like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic have graced the tournament with their extraordinary skills and fierce competition.

3 things you need to know

The Wimbledon 2023 is currently taking place in England from June 26 to July 16

Serbian star Novak Djokovic is the 2022 men's singles champion

He will be looking to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's singles titles

Shastri marks his attendance at the Wimbledon

Former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri was seen enjoying a Wimbledon match on Saturday. Shastri, a keen follower of tennis, shared pictures from the event in London, expressing his excitement for the day's play on Centre Court. Shastri's presence at Wimbledon is not uncommon, as he has been known to attend matches in the past.

As rain disrupted play at SW19, causing matches on the outside courts to be suspended, Alcaraz had the opportunity to continue his Wimbledon journey under the closed roof of Centre Court. Before the match, notable sports personalities in attendance were introduced to the crowd, including former tennis stars Billie Jean King and Sue Barker, footballers Leah Williams, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, and Gary Lineker, as well as England cricketer Sam Curran.

Shastri shared a picture of himself and another one of the court, expressing his excitement about the packed Centre Court and the presence of the men's world number one tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz.

First Saturday packed centre court closed roof and a Grand slam winner on view. @carlosalcaraz . Special as always @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vGZZSfTyHB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 8, 2023

Carlos books a spot in the third round

In another impressive display, top seed Carlos Alcaraz maintained his flawless record at this year's Wimbledon on Friday. The young tennis sensation comfortably defeated Alexandre Muller with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3, securing his spot in the third round for the second time in the tournament. Alcaraz had previously triumphed over Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his opening match.

Third round! 🌱💪🏻 Happy for the support on Centre Court at @Wimbledon! 💚 Now it's time to recover and rest: we go again tomorrow! 🔋



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/eIlYHbhKPx — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 7, 2023

With his controlled and composed performance against the 84th-ranked Muller, the 20-year-old Alcaraz has his sights set on a remarkable achievement – becoming the third-youngest player in the Open Era to clinch the prestigious Wimbledon men's singles title.

