Ravi Shastri Plays With 'buddy Winston' After Team India's Practice Session; WATCH

As Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final starting from June 18, Head Coach Ravi Shastri was seen giving some fielding lessons to his 'buddy' Winston. Team India along with Head coach Ravi Shastri have been practicing at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The BCCI has already shared a video of Team India's intra-squad practice match before they take on the Black Caps in the WTC Final.

Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of him playing with the dog. In the video, Team India Head Coach can be seen playing with the Southampton curator's dog. Ravi Shastri with a tennis racquet in hand hits the tennis ball in the air in different directions of the lush green Ageas Bowl outfield, following which Winston runs after the ball and fetches it back. In the video, Ravi Shastri can be heard saying 'What A Catch!'. Ravi Shastri shared the video and wrote:

Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021

Ravi Shastri's love for dogs is widely known as the former India skipper occasionally shares pictures of his pets, including Labradors and Golden Retrievers, on social media.

The 15-member squad of Team India for WTC Final

Meanwhile, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the World Test Championship 2021 Final. The 15-man squad of Team India includes: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vhari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice on Monday during an interaction with select media outlets responded to Ravi Shastri's suggestion over WTC Format. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said that best-of-three finals would be a great way to decide winners in WTC, however, it is not realistic.

"In a perfect world, a three-Test series would be a great way to decide the WTC but the reality of the international cricket schedule is such that we are not going to get a month. Blocking out a month for all team tournament final isn't realistic, so that's why one-match final was decided upon. Why it's quite exciting is it brings in something new. We have a one-off Test match to decide we have the best Test team in the world," ICC CEO had said.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/@RaviShastriOfc)