Ravi Shastri Predicts India's Chances At T20 World Cup, Talks About Finding New Champion

Team India will be heading into the T20 World Cup event without their two main players. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were both ruled out of the mega event due to injury. While both players are important members of Team India's playing XI, former coach Ravi Shastri has said that this is an opportunity for other players to step up and shine in the absence of two vital players.

Ravi Shastri feels India has enough depth to win T20 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering, while Jasprit Bumrah was recently ruled out due to a back injury. While Axar Patel has slotted into India's T20I XI as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, the selection committee is yet to name Bumrah's replacement. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Shastri while speaking at an event said that Bumrah and Jadeja's absence does hamper the team, but it is an opportunity to find a new champion for the team.

He said, "It's unfortunate, there's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury. Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion."

The former India all-rounder while commenting on Team India's depth said that if the team can start the tournament well, then they can go all the way and lift the trophy. He said, "I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know".

Ravi Shastri backs Mohammad Shami to bowl well in Australia

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah not travelling to Australia, there are three names that are currently doing the rounds, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar as the replacement. While Shami and Chahar are part of the standbys for the marquee event, Siraj has an outside chance to book his ticket for Australia. Ahead of the departure to Australia Team India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma hinted about Shami being the frontrunner to bag the final spot.

Sharing his thoughts on Shami playing in the T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri said, "Precisely, his experience in Australian conditions is his strength. India have been there a lot in the last six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours. So that experience of having done well in Australia counts."