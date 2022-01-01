Ravi Shastri Recalls Chat Between Pant And Gill That Led To India's Historic Win At Gabba

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri recalled a conversation between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during the fourth Test match in Brisbane, where India made history by winning its second consecutive Test series in Australia. While walking to the bathroom, Shastri noticed Gill and Pant talking, and "I knew in my mind they were going for it," he stated on Star Sports on Friday. Following Gill's magnificent 91 off 146 balls, which laid a solid foundation for the chase, Pant hammered an unfathomable 89 runs off 138 balls to help India win the game.

Shastri said he saw Gill and Pant having a chat before the latter went down to bat, adding "I can't tell you what the conversation was but I knew they were going for it". When Shastri observed Gill and Pant talking, he realised it was unnecessary to tell Rishabh anything at the time, so he just kept walking without engaging them in conversation. Shastri said Gill had just come upstairs after batting beautifully to set up the chase for India when he saw them talking while going to the loo.

"I thought that was unbelievable, especially on that last day. I always knew at tea time, when we were three down, that it’s pointless telling Rishabh anything. I can’t tell you what the conversation was. From upstairs I went to the loo. These 2 young boys were having a chat – Gill, and Pant. Gill had batted magnificently to set it up with a brilliant 90. I stopped and listened and walked straight past, and I said ‘keep going’. Did not say a word. I knew in my mind they were going for it. I endorse that kind of cricket. In trying to do that you might lose, but if you pull it off, that’s the ultimate heist. That’s what we did there," Shastri said.

Australia vs India, Gabba Test

As far as the fourth Test between India and Australia is concerned, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side chased down a target of 328 runs on the final day of the match in Brisbane. Batting first, Australia had posted a total of 369 runs courtesy of a century from Marnus Labuschagne. In reply, India scored 336 runs with the help of two 50-plus scores from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, respectively.

In the match's third innings, Australia scored 294 runs to set India a goal of 328 runs. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara formed a 100-run partnership to help India close in on the target after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. Both batters, though, were out before India could put themselves in a comfortable position to win. Then came Rishabh Pant to the crease, who guaranteed India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a magnificent inning of 89 runs. Pant was adjudged the player of the match.

