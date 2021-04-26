Ravi Shastri Reveals Indian Team's New Nickname For Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Star Responds

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was marked by one of the most memorable Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 performances. Ravindra Jadeja’s dominance in the game made the fans wonder whether it was a Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB match. His performance made the CSK won by 69 runs after which Ravi Shastri revealed a nickname for which Ravindra Jadeja is known in the Indian cricket team.

Ravi Shastri has a nickname for Ravindra Jadeja

Sunday's match is undoubtedly one of the finest Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 performance. He not only showed his impact with the bat but managed to show his brilliance with the ball as well. For his complete performance, Ravi Shastri gave him the nickname of “Gary” Jadeja to address him as one of the greatest all-rounders in the game.

The man behind the nickname

The name Gary is dedicated to Garfield Sobers, also known as Gary Sobers, one of the greatest left-handed all-rounders who played for West Indies between 1954-1974. The last over of the first innings saw the Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB bowler Harshal Patel battle. Harshal Patel had a brilliant bowling spell before that over.

But Ravindra Jadeja hit 5 sixes, which cost RCB as many as 37 runs in the last over, taking the CSK score to 191. A similar knock was seen by Gary Sobers in the Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan game in Swansea where Gary had hit Malcolm Nash for 36 runs in an over, hitting 6 6s back to back. Gary Sobers was also knighted by Queen in February 1975.

The nickname given by Ravi Shastri in the tweet is seen as Ravindra Jadeja’s consistent all-round display similar to that of Garfield Sobers. Ravindra Jadeja responded to the tweet by thanking Ravi Shastri. The brilliant performance by Ravindra Jadeja saw the Chennai Super Kings sit at the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Thanks a lot ravi bhaiðŸ˜ƒðŸ¥‚ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 25, 2021

CSK vs RCB highlights

Up until the last over, the RCB bowlers were on point and it looked like CSK would be restricted to a score of 160 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja scored 62 runs from balls 28 with a strike rate of 221.43. While chasing the score, Devdutt Padikkal played an important knock scoring 34 runs.

But the CSK vs RCB highlights saw Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling breach the middle order of RCB by taking wickets of dangerous batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers along with Washington Sundar. He also ran out Dan Christian with his precision fielding. This brilliant all-round performance took CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with 8 points.

Image Source: Ravi Shastri Twitter