Ravi Shastri Welcomes 'Baazigar' Rishabh Pant With Garland as He Recovers From COVID

Wicketkeeper-Batsman Rishabh Pant, on Wednesday, joined Team India's bio-bubble after recovering from COVID. While the BCCI has shared the arrival of Rishabh Pant on Wednesday, the wicket-keeper batsman on Thursday took to Twitter and shared how he was welcomed by Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri. Team India is currently playing a three-day warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham.

Ravi Shastri welcomes 'Baazigar' Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant on Thursday took to his Twitter and shared a series of photos wearing a garland. Rishabh Pant in his caption revealed that Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri gave him a grand welcome into Team India's bio-bubble. Sharing photos of himself in garland, Rishabh Pant wrote a famous dialogue of Bollywood movie Baazigar and expressed his gratitude to Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri.

In fact, the 23-year-old wicket-keeper also posed in garland with his fellow teammates like Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav. See, Rishabh Pant's 'grand welcome' pictures here-

हार 🌺 के बाद ही जीत है और जितने वाले को कहते है बाज़ीगर😎🤣

Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome pic.twitter.com/qy8QN2waqv — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 22, 2021

Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's return

Ravi Shastri also shared his picture with Rishabh Pant in garland and welcomed the wicket-keeper. In his caption, Shastri outlined that Team India's dressing room is 'Noisier' after Pant's return into the squad.

Covid return back in the house. Brilliant. Noisier dressing room already @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VQQCMiNKDq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 22, 2021

Rishabh Pant could not play the warm-up match in Durham due to his recovering phase from COVID-19. Rishabh Pant was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before Team India had to assemble in Durham for the warm-up matches. After Pant, Wriddhiman Saha was also forced to go into isolation as he came in contact with throwdown expert Dayananda Garani who was also found COVID positive.

Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant's No-mask Look At Euro 2020

After Rishabh Pant was tested positive for COVID, he was criticised for attending Euro 2020 without the mask. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly came out in his support saying that it is physically 'impossible' to wear a mask all the time.

“We have recently seen European Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear a mask all the time,” said Sourav Ganguly as quoted by News18.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

(Image Credits: @RishabhPant17/Twitter)