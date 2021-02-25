Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Register 400 Test Scalps

Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been on a roll with the ball in hand from the historic series against Australia Down Under has added yet another feather in his cap, as he became the fastest Indian bowler to register 400 Test wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

R Ashwin becomes the second-fastest bowler to register 400 Test scalps

Ashwin who had reached the milestone in his 77th Test appearance became the world's second-fastest bowler to register 400 wickets in the game's longest format. The record is still held by Sri Lankan spin legend as well as the highest wicket-taker in Test history Muttiah Muralitharan who had reached the landmark in just his 72nd Test appearance.

The moment arrived when R Ashwin accounted for English tail-ender Jofra Archer in the 24th over of their second innings. On the second delivery,' Ash' bowled a fuller one in the middle as Archer attempted to whack it across the line. He missed the ball completely and it struck him on his pads. There was a loud appeal from Indian players as the on-field umpire raised his finger. Archer decided to review it but, replays showed that the ball would have hit the stumps after the ball-tracker had also shown all three reds as the senior off-spinner showed the ball to the crowd after picking up his 400th wicket in red-ball cricket.

A major milestone for Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin has now joined the likes of a few of his great predecessors to become the fourth Indian bowler to register 400 scalps in the longest format of the game. Ashwin with 400 wickets in 77 matches has joined the likes of his former team-mate Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets in 103 matches), legendary all-rounder & 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev (434 wickets in 131 matches), and, spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets from 132 matches to reach the 400-club in Test match cricket.

