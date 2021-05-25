Ravichandran Ashwin Disturbed By Sexual Predator Teacher's Case At Old Chennai School PSBB

Team India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disappointment after a teacher at the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school in Chennai was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several students from the school. Ravichandran Ashwin took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he had been disturbed by the incident as not only he is an alumnus of the school but also he is a father of two girls. Notably, the school management has suspended the teacher after the information came into the public domain. However, DMK MP Kanimozhi has called for immediate action against the school administration for negligence.

Scores of students had reportedly reached out to an alumnus from the school who was exposing the alleged predator teacher (identified as a Commerce teacher) on social media and shared their shocking experiences as well. Following the public naming and shaming of the teacher on Instagram with sensitive information and pictures which the teacher had allegedly shared with his students, politicians had stepped in the fray and expressed their condemnation over the atrocious incidents. DMK MP Kanimozhi announced that she has been briefed on the matter and promised swift action to the perpetrator teacher and all other culprits involved.

Ravichandran Ashwin asks for 'complete overhaul of the system' on PSBB sexual harassment case

Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and shared his official statement on the sexual harassment case that has emerged recently related to Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school in Chennai - a very famous and successful school in Chennai. In his official statement, Ashwin wrote, "So heartbreaking to hear about the stories coming out from schools in and around Chennai, especially from PSBB concerning Rajagopal, have never known him in all those years of studying there but deeply disturbed about the news. I know justice and law will take its course, but this is the time for people to come clean and revisit the existing system. These are times of deep distress and we need to understand that we have left our children with no choice but to vent out on social media."

"We need to create an ecosystem that encourages children to report the smallest of incidences that make them feel unsafe, without having the fear of being targeted for grades and beyond. "Our children are our wealth. Education is important but not everything. Let’s enable our children to retain their innocence and give their childhood the sanctum it deserves," added Ashwin.

The 34-year-old off-spinner shared his statement adding to it, "Been a couple of disturbing nights, not only as an old student of PSBB but also as a father of 2 young girls. Rajagopalan is one name that’s come out today, but to stop such incidences all around us in the future, we need to act and need a complete overhaul of the system. Meant to say “Academics is important but not everything"

Ravichandran Ashwin to fly to UK for ICC WTC Final & England series

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin will be flying to the United Kingdom for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final and five-match Test series against England. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other players from Mumbai on Monday joined the rest of the contingent at a hotel, where they will undergo quarantine before leaving for England next month. Indian players from other parts of the country had already started their 14-day quarantine period on May 19, almost a week before those from Mumbai joined. Meanwhile, players, who reside in Mumbai, entered the bio-bubble yesterday, where they have been asked to stay inside their rooms for at least 7 days before mingling with the rest of the crew.

