Ravichandran Ashwin Banters With Netflix On Twitter, Leaves Fans In Splits

Ravichandran Ashwin is unarguably one of the greatest spinners ever to represent the Indian team. The cricketer recently grabbed his 250th Test wicket on home soil, thus becoming only the third Indian spinner to do so. He joined the likes of Test veterans Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious banter with Netflix leaves fans laughing

The right-arm off-spinner is apparently a fan of a Netflix Original series called Instant Hotel. The cricketer recently took to Twitter and described the show as a “real addiction”. His tweet grabbed the attention of Netflix itself and the streaming service was quick to respond to the cricketer. In a hilarious banter, Netflix India replied that Ashwin’s suggestion has won him today’s “Man of the Watch” award.

Instant hotels show on Netflix is a real addiction. 🤩✅ #downtime — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 18, 2019

Ashwin's fantastic suggestion has won him today's Man of the Watch award 👑 https://t.co/FWIyJdeLKV — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2019

The Indian spinner, however, did not back down as he went one step ahead and demanded a presentation ceremony for the same. The conversation between the two left the fans laughing on the micro-blogging site.

Look forward to the presentation ceremony 😂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 19, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently enjoying a good run with the ball as he picked up five wickets in the recently concluded Test match against Bangladesh. His figures of 2-43 and 3-42 along with the combined efforts of the pacers rocked the visitors batting line-up in both innings of the Indore Test. The cricketer is now all set to represent India once again as the two teams will face-off against each other in a historic Day-Night Test match in Kolkata. The upcoming pink ball Test will be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22 onwards and it is the first-ever Day-Night Test match to be played in the country.

