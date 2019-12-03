Ravichandran Ashwin Posts A Heart-touching Message After A Case Of So Near Yet So Far

Ravichandran Ashwin had a mixed day during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Sunday. He had emulated Imran Tahir after he had taken two wickets off two deliveries and was then criticised for celebrating too early as it proved to be a case of so near yet so far in the end. After Tamil Nadu's heartbreaking one-run loss, Ashwin came forward and posted a heart touching tweet.

Ashwin posts a heart touching tweet post the final loss

After Tamil Nadu had to be satisfied being the second-best side, Ravichandran Ashwin took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that it was so hard to wake up after the game that was played the previous day. He then added that to play a game of such intensity in the domestic circuit was a delight. The veteran spinner concluded by hailing both the teams for showcasing an outstanding performance.

It’s so hard to wake up after games like what we had last night, #KarVsTN and to play a game of such intensity in the domestic circuit is a delight to say the least. Well done again to both teams. 👏👏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 2, 2019

Ashwin's early celebration backfires

During the nerve-wracking final over of the summit clash, Ravichandran Ashwin was in the limelight as he had already started celebrating in the last over after hitting two fours off the first two deliveries. To be crowned as the champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu required 13 runs in the final over of the innings and Ashwin was on strike. When the equation came down to five off four balls, Ashwin thought that he had almost sealed the game and celebrated with a fist pump by letting out a roar. The next ball that Gowtham bowled was a dot, which was followed by a single. On the penultimate delivery, Vijay Shankar, who was batting beautifully until then, got run out in order to steal a second run. Now 3 runs were needed of the final delivery and Murugan Ashwin was on strike but he could only pick up a leg bye. Tamil Nadu fell short of the target by just one run. Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled on Twitter for celebrating a little too early just like Mushfiqur Rahim had done against India in the World T20 2016. The latter had celebrated then in front of Hardik Pandya in the last over after hitting two fours and then Bangladesh ended up losing the game. The same happened with Ashwin and the Twitterati roasted him for it.

