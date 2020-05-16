Ashwin Reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s Golden Advice To Him That Turned The 2011 WC: Read Here

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how Sachin Tendulkar had motivated him during the 2011 World Cup. It was Ashwin's first ICC tournament and he could not have asked for anything better than this as the Men In Blue won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years by getting the better of Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. By the virtue of this win, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'Bowl like this when...': Ravichandran Ashwin

During a recent interaction with former Indian cricketer and current head coach of the Indian Women's cricket team, WV Raman on a new series of Star Sports, the veteran off-spinner went on to say that once during the 2011 World Cup, the batting maestro had come up to him and told that he is bowling really well in the nets and he needs to bowl like this should he get a game. Ashwin was selected for India's final league game against West Indies and the all-important quarterfinal game against the then world champions Australia where he provided an early breakthrough by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson. Nonetheless, he was not preferred for the semis and the final as the team management decided to play an extra seamer instead of a spinner in both the matches.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was also a part of the Indian squad that lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the ICC World T20 2014, World Cup 2015 and, World T20 2016, where India finished as the runners-up and semi-finalists. His last appearance in an ICC event was against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final where he was one of the expensive bowlers as India lost to their arch-rivals. The senior offie is now a Test specialist as he is no longer a part of India's limited-overs squad since 2017.

Ashwin was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.