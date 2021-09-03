Ravichandran Ashwin's Daughter Uses Binoculars To Look For Him From Oval Balcony; Watch

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's daughter was seen using binoculars to find her father from the Oval balcony on Day 1 of the fourth Test match. Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan, who is quite active on social media platforms, turned to Twitter to share a video of her daughter trying to look for the off-spinner in the middle of the ground. In the footage, Ashwin's daughter could be seen using binoculars to find him from the Oval balcony. The post has garnered more than 1,96,000 views since being shared last evening.

Ashwin's non-selection in the Test squad has become a huge issue across the world of cricket. The world's best spinner has not played a single game in the ongoing five-match Test series. When Virat Kohli revealed the playing XI for the fourth Test on Thursday, it sent shock waves across social media as Ashwin's name was missing from the final draft. The Indian management decided to go with one spin bowling all-rounder in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. However, Ashwin has not been deterred by his exclusion from the Test squad and is often seen practising in the nets along with other members of the team.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test match is concerned, the game is evenly poised after the end of play on Day 1 with both India and England looking good to crush each other. India was summoned to bat first by England skipper Joe Root, who won the toss and elected to field looking at the overcast conditions at The Oval. Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson provided England with early breakthroughs as they picked the wickets of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for 11 and 17 runs, respectively.

Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur were lone half-centurions for India as they helped their team reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response to England's superb bowling, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in a single over as he dismissed both the openers poorly for 5 and a duck. Dawid Malan and Craig Overton will resume batting for England on Day 2 at an overnight score of 53/3.

Image: AP/PrithiNarayanan/Twitter

