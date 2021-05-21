Ravindra Jadeja Aces Horse Riding Like A Pro To Relax Ahead Of WTC Final 2021: WATCH

With IPL 2021 suspended for the time being, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of his time off cricket. From riding his horses to relaxing in his farmhouse to regularly working out, Jadeja is keeping himself in a positive frame of mind ahead of his departure to England for the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final. The southpaw has kept his fans updated about his daily activities through social media.

On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a video of himself where he is seen improving his horseriding skills. In the video, Ravindra Jadeja is seen in an all-black outfit as he rides his horse with panache. He captioned the post, "I Sharpen my riding skills #horseriding #feelinggood". Here's a look at the latest Ravindra Jadeja Instagram post.

The Ravindra Jadeja house is located in Jamnagar and is reportedly a 4-storey bungalow with a farm, which explains how Jadeja does his horse-riding often. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in the IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 stats

The Ravindra Jadeja stats in IPL 2021 are a testament to his stunning form. In seven matches, Jadeja scored 131 runs at an astonishing average of 131.00 and a blistering strike rate of 161.72. Moreover, Jadeja also picked six wickets at an average of 26.83 and an economy rate of 6.70. He also grabbed eight catches in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja's performances in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67.

The all-rounder is an instrumental part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be vital in India's chances of winning the contest. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

SOURCE: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM