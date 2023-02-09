Ravindra Jadeja, who made his comeback after the injury in the 1st Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, left former Aussie skipper Steve Smith shell shocked with his peach of a delivery. The ball kept low and held its line and went to hit on the off stump.

Watch Ravindra jadeja's dream delivery

Coming to the match, Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision seemed to have backfired as the Aussies lost the important wickets of their openers David Warner and Usman khawaja inside first three overs. Mohammad Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja in his first delivery and Mohammaed Shami dismissed David Warner with an absolute beauty in the 1st delivery of his second over.

Steve smith and Marnus Labushagne played defensively after losing Australia's opening batters and Australia survived the further damage and ended the 1st session on 76/2. It was a wicket riot in from the start of the 2nd innings as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labushagne and Matt Renshaw in two consecutive deliveries and Steve Smith soon followed them as he also gave away his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja. Steve Smith managed to score 37 runs before falling to the hands of star Indian all-rounder.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.