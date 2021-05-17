Ravindra Jadeja Fires Cheeky Reply As MS Dhoni Makes Fun Of His Signature Sword Move

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has an interesting suggestion for his CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the former Indian captain imitated Jadeja's signature sword celebration. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise on its Instagram handle on Sunday shared a video of a training session in which skipper MS Dhoni was sitting along with Robin Uthappa and seemed in a playful mood. Sharing a light moment with Uthappa, 'Thala' Dhoni imitated Ravindra Jadeja's sword waving celebration.

After the video surfaced online, Ravindra Jadeja was quick to respond to MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja commented on the video and suggested that MS Dhoni should try the sword celebration with the bat. The 32-year-old all-rounder wrote, 'Should try with the bat'

Chennai Super Kings shared the video on its Instagram handle and wrote, 'Sword ft. Thala' :

Sam Curran also finds Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration too good to resist

Notably, English all-rounder Sam Curran had also imitated Jadeja's sword celebration when he was in India for the IPL 2021. The hilarious incident took place during CSK’s practice match when Ravindra smashed a six with Sam Curran on the non-striker’s end. The 32-year-old all-rounder had a terrific IPL 2021 before it was suspended due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. Ravindra Jadeja's stats in IPL 2021 speaks for his form itself. In the seven matches, Jadeja scored 131 runs at an astonishing average of 131.00 and a blistering strike rate of 161.72. In fact, Ravindra Jadeja during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore went berserk and smashed Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over. Moreover, Jadeja also picked six wickets at an average of 26.83 and an economy rate of 6.70. He also grabbed eight catches in the tournament.

Notably, the left-handed all-rounder had to sit out of the entire home series (4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is) against England earlier this year due to the broken thumb he suffered in the third Test in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja Starts Preparation For England Tour & WTC Final

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has started his preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and England Tour. The star all-rounder took to Instagram and revealed that he has started his preparation for the England Tour. In the video, Jadeja is seen showing off his gym equipment as he starts preparing for the long England tour. Apart from the video, Jadeja also shared his post work-out pictures. Ravindra Jadeja is making his comeback in the Test after he was ruled out during the India Tour of Australia.

