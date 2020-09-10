Ravindra Jadeja Gets Nostalgic Over IPL 2014 In UAE, Says 'excited To Get Going' In 2020

With less than 10 days remaining for the 13th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a stroll down the memory lane as he re-visited the 2014 edition which was also held in the Middle East. While the current edition of the IPL has been moved out of India due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2014 edition had to be held in UAE due to the General Elections in the country. Taking to Twitter, the star all-rounder shared few pictures from the 2014 season and added that he can't wait to hit the field in the upcoming season.

அந்த அரபிக் கடலோரம்...அந்த நாள் ஞாபகம்... 2020 - களத்தில் சந்திப்போம்! #விசில்போடு

Throwback to IPL 2014 in the UAE.

Excited to get going this season. 💛

#whistlepodu #yellove pic.twitter.com/ZT30mFusLS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 10, 2020

CSK CEO's message to fans

Despite losing out on stalwarts Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina and being hit by COVID, the Chennai Super Kings' haven't shaken a bit and are confident of winning their fourth IPL title in the upcoming tournament. CSK CEO KS Viswanathan has expressed confidence in the franchise and skipper Dhoni who has navigated the team through 'very tough times'. The CEO added that the players are in 'good spirit' and that Thalaivan will 'definitely' take care of the team.

In a message to CSK fans on Sunday, the franchise CEO reported that the team is in 'very good shape' and that they need not worry. "This is to confirm that the team is in very good shape. You need not worry. We have a skipper who has navigated us through very tough times. Thalaivan will definitely take care of the team and we are very confident. They have started practice from day before and the players are also quite in good spirit," Viswanathan said in a video posted by CSK.

IPL 2020 schedule announced

With just two weeks to go for the IPL 2020, the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament has been announced. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Check the full schedule here.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

CSK 2020 Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

