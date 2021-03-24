Ravindra Jadeja Joins MS Dhoni In Endorsing 'Make In India' Movement Ahead Of IPL 2021

Among the most dependable all-rounders in the game, Ravindra Jadeja's long absence from the sport has finally come to an end. The swashbuckling 32-year-old returned to training at the NCA after announcing that he had recovered well from the surgery he had to undergo after being hit on his thumb during India's tour of Australia earlier this year. After being retained in the CSK team — where he will now be one of the seniormost players — for the IPL 2021 season, Jadeja has bagged a lucrative endorsement deal with Ambrane, an Indian mobile accessory company.

Ravindra Jadeja joins Ambrane for 2021 campaign

Following in the footsteps of his CSK and former-India team skipper, Ravindra Jadeja has joined hands with the 'Make in India' mobile accessory brand, Ambrane. Established in 2012, Ambrane has grown, like Jadeja, to become one of the most reliable players in its field. The company, which is most well known for introducing Powerbanks to India, will launch campaigns featuring Jadeja aimed at promoting the company's "game-changing" products to Indian buyers.

Talking about the association, Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement to “represent a brand that shares the same zeal and passion to serve India" adding that he was "glad to extend my support to the proud Indian brand”. Ashok Rajpal, CEO & Founder, Ambrane India echoed Jadeja's statement, saying “We’re excited for the new innings with Ravindra Jadeja as the face of the brand. Ambrane is a proud Indian brand and Ravindra Jadeja is the true embodiment of the brand’s core values”.

CSK team 2021

CSK team 2021 players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Moeen Ali (INR 7 crore), K Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (INR 20 lakh)

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja's net worth in 2021 stands at a whopping â‚¹50 crores. Of this, Jadeja has earned roughly â‚¹ 77 crores from his 13 years in the IPL alone. As a multi-format all-rounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2019-2020 period. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

